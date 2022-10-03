The Frederick Speaker Series has added a sixth speaker to the 2022-23 10th anniversary season: America’s first Black female combat pilot, author, former marine and cop, Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour.
She will make an appearance at 7:30 p.m. April 20 at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick.
Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour is a gutsy trailblazer whose resume is an impressive collection of “firsts” including America’s first Black female combat pilot. She served two tours of duty in Iraq as a Marine. She was also a diversity liaison officer to the Pentagon for Headquarters Marine Corps. After her military service, FlyGirl revved up her career in the private sector as an entrepreneur, consultant to business, and author of Zero to Breakthrough, The 7-Step, Battle-Tested Method for Accomplishing Goals that Matter. As a speaker, FlyGirl unleashes hard-hitting advice and amazing anecdotes from her adventures on the battlefield and in business. She helps individuals and organizations Get Gutsy and build a sustainable inner force and conviction, that results in accomplishing significant goals.
Tickets start at $40 and go on sale to Weinberg Center members at 10 a.m. Sept. 29 and to the public at 10 a.m. Oct. 4 at weinbergcenter.org, by calling 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. Discounts are available for students, children, military and seniors.
