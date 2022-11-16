Celebrating its 10th anniversary this season, The Frederick Speaker Series has developed a reputation for bringing world-class speakers to the Frederick community.
The lineup includes presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham, who will be at the Weinberg Center for the Arts at 3 p.m. Nov. 20.
Meacham is one of America’s most prominent public intellectuals. A contributor to TIME and the New York Times Book Review, Meacham is a highly sought-after commentator, regularly appearing on MSNBC, CNN and other news outlets.
A skilled orator with a depth of knowledge about politics, religion and current affairs, Meacham has the unique ability to bring history to life and offer historical context to current events and issues impacting our daily lives — whether we realize it or not — to audiences of all backgrounds and levels of understanding.
Tickets are available at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the Weinberg Center Box Office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick. A separately ticketed Meet-and-Greet reception will take place immediately following the presentation.
These exclusive events provide a chance for fans to meet the speakers, take pictures and obtain autographs. All proceeds from the Meet-and-Greet receptions will benefit children’s programs at Frederick County Public Libraries.
