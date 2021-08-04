Entering its ninth year, the Frederick Speaker Series has developed a reputation for bringing world-class speakers to the Frederick community. The 2021-22 lineup includes two speakers who were rescheduled from the 2020 season due to the pandemic: best-selling author and sustainable food advocate Michael Pollan and leading political satirist and best-selling author P.J. O’Rourke. Joining them this season will be author, journalist and social observer Fran Lebowitz; Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, cultural critic and journalist Henry Louis Gates Jr.; seasoned journalist, presidential debate moderator and host of “FOX News Sunday,” Chris Wallace; and award-winning journalist, entrepreneur and the host of “Matter of Fact,” Soledad O’Brien. All events are held at the Weinberg Center for the Arts in downtown Frederick.
Tickets are on sale for Michael Pollan and P.J. O’Rourke. Tickets for the four new speakers will go on sale to Weinberg Center members at 10 a.m. Aug. 12 and to the public at 10 a.m. Aug. 19. Tickets can be purchased at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick.
A separately ticketed meet-and-greet reception will take place immediately following each presentation. These exclusive events provide a chance for fans to meet the speakers, take pictures and get autographs. All proceeds from the meet-and-greet receptions will benefit children’s programs at Frederick County Public Libraries.
