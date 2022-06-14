The Frederick Symphony Orchestra marks the final performance of its 25th anniversary season on June 18 at the JB Kussmaul Theater at Frederick Community College. Highlighted will be FSO concertmaster Alyssa Boxhill performing Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto.
The symphony’s silver anniversary season was one in which the FSO demonstrated flexibility, adaptability and resurgence in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout the 2020 absence of open venues and live performance opportunities, the FSO pivoted to share its music with the Frederick Community online.
“We didn’t want to fade into obscurity. We felt the need to stay connected to our audience as well as to our musicians, even though we couldn’t play together,” says FSO president Matt Stegle. “Thanks to the available technology, we were able to pair online rebroadcasts of some of our most popular performances with live commentary” by FSO music director Glenn Quader, assistant conductor Andrew Rosenfeld, Boxhill and other featured performers and guests.
FSO’s musical offerings evolved in the fall of 2020 with the ability to rehearse in-person again. Operating as a smaller, more mobile ensemble, the symphony teamed up with private property owners in downtown Frederick to gain access to indoor spaces, where they prepared and recorded four virtual performances that can be viewed online at fredericksymphony.org.
The symphony opened its 25th anniversary season last August with a live rock show, closing out the Summer Concert Series in Baker Park.
“This wasn’t the FSO’s first foray into live rock music,” says Quader, “but performing at Baker Park introduced our take on classic rock to a whole new crowd, and they really seemed to love it.”
The fall 2021 COVID surge robbed the FSO of its scheduled October performance at FCC’s Kussmaul Theater. Undeterred, the symphony made a triumphant return to the Weinberg Center for the Arts stage in November for its Frederick Acoustic Music Enterprise (FAME) collaboration, “Strings ‘n’ Things.” It had been more than to decades since the FSO had played at the Weinberg Center.
Continuing to adapt to COVID’s ongoing challenges, the symphony’s 2021 holiday performances fostered a new collaboration with the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Frederick. In March of this year, the FSO returned to the FCC Kussmaul Theater stage with soprano Francesca Aguado in a performance of Mahler and Strauss.
The FSO closes out its season by bringing Boxhill to the stage as featured soloist in a performance of Tchaikovsky’s beloved Violin Concerto on June 18 at FCC’s Kussmaul Theater.
“This concerto has been a favorite of mine since I was a little girl,” says Boxhill.
Looking ahead to the 2022-2023 season, the Frederick Symphony Orchestra is excited for new and innovative collaborations and performance initiatives in the works.
“We’re working to ensure that world class symphonic performances are accessible to our community right here in Frederick for years to come,” says Stegle.
For more information about the Frederick Symphony Orchestra, or to purchase tickets, visit fredericksymphony.org.
