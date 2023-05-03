On your mark, get set, art!
One of Baltimore’s most beloved annual traditions, the Kinetic Sculpture Race, will take place this weekend, and Frederick will represent.
Hosted by the American Visionary Art Museum, the event on May 6 asks teams to construct human-powered mobile sculptures and race them through the city — and then float them through the Inner Harbor and tackle mud and sand pits at Patterson Park before finally arriving at the finish line. A ceremony follows the race, where teams are given awards for Grand Mediocre Champion, Worst Honorable Mention, The Next To The Last Award, Best Bribes Award and others.
The Frederick team, Goes To 11 (a nod to a scene from the 1984 film “This Is Spinal Tap”), will participate for its 11th time this weekend.
One year, they didn’t make it to the starting line in time because they couldn’t get their craft into the truck, so they parked at the harbor and begged AVAM to let them do the rest of the race with the others. Two years, they didn’t make it through the harbor (which is fairly common). Another time, they broke down on a block next to a bar when they were all dressed as mermaids. “And this is a bunch of guys dressed as mermaids,” recalled Mike Cullen, a scientist by trade who has participated with the team since they began. “Some guys came out of the bar, and they were just staring at us, like, ‘What is going on here? I’ve never seen this … and I’ve seen a lot of things.’”
They’ve also won Grand Mediocre Champion and Worst Honorable Mention in years past, among other awards.
“Despite the problems we’ve had over the years and the breakdowns and coming in second-to-last place a couple times, we still manage to get a number of awards, and we’re always surprised when we do,” Cullen added.
AVAM creates a different theme for the race each year, so teams have to create new artwork to follow suit. This year’s theme, Everyday People, inspired Team Goes To 11 create a carriage complete with the royal guard and giant cardboard puppet heads depicting the Royal Family — after scrapping their initial idea to depict the Kardashians. Cullen is going as King Charles.
Their last race was in 2019, when they went as “The Real Space Wives of Uranus” to coincide with the year’s reality TV theme (that was one of the years they tipped into the harbor water — and the second time Cullen found himself in the harbor waters, as the spacecraft above them made the piece top-heavy).
Over the years, the team, whose members have come and gone, has created five chassis, starting with a two-person craft, then upping it to three, then four and now six.
“Each time, despite having backgrounds kind of in engineering, we make things that are too heavy, don’t float well, or do something poorly. This last incarnation is our best attempt. We now have brakes that work. When I was the brake person, I spent most of the race just kind of squeezing my butt cheeks, worried that we weren’t gonna be able to stop in certain places. I’m screaming at them, ‘Stop pedaling!’”
Goes To 11 was also the first team to introduce big wheels, 54-inch wheels made from conduit, which has become popular for other teams ever since they brought it to the race in 2011.
This year, the team has been busy for months at Cullen’s home near the Frederick watershed, building their piece for the race. With just days left to complete their piece, the team gathered on Sunday and worked until sundown — painting, welding, cutting, sewing.
“The night before is brutal. It’s so much work. We don’t get a lot of sleep — if any — the night before,” Cullen said. “It takes somebody who’s willing to put in a lot of time for really no reward, other than you are the center of the world as you ride your craft, and everybody’s hanging out their window taking pictures of you, that attention. I don’t think of myself that way, but when I’m out there, I want everybody to see us.”
Lauren LaRocca is the editor of 72 Hours. Reach her at llarocca@newspost.com
