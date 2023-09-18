Celebrate the diverse variety of performing arts available in Frederick at Frederick Community College's Frederick Varieties show. The event will feature FCC faculty, students, alumni, as well as other Frederick community members for an evening of dance, music, poetry and film beginning at 8 p.m. Sept. 23.
This performance will be ASL interpreted by FCC ASL Interpreting program students. Featuring Kiki Wilson reading her original poetry, Michael and Meredith Gersten on clarinet, FCC students Amir Walker and Nan-Ana performing original compositions, Soma Ganesh of Natraj School of Indian Dance, Miranda Trautman performing a scene showcasing fight choreography, and a short film created by an FCC team of faculty, staff and students.
