Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a concert honoring founder Jeanne Kelly at 3 p.m. May 14 at the Music Center at Strathmore in North Bethesda. Kelly will conduct the concert. The celebratory weekend also includes a gala at the JW Marriott Hotel in Washington, D.C., on May 13.
As many as 600 singers from Encore programs in D.C., New York City, Maryland and Virginia, plus participants in Encore’s online university program, will join together to present an uplifting and joyful repertoire featuring a mix of music in many styles and from many eras with live musical accompaniment.
Six singers from the Encore Chorale of Frederick will participate: Linda Brightwell, Teddi Garrison, Stephanie Jamieson, Christine Levy and Margaret “Margie” Wilde. The Encore Chorale of Frederick meets weekly at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Frederick. Deb Int Veldt is the conductor and Nick Int Veldt is the accompanist. The spring session began in February and will conclude in May.
The Annapolis-based nonprofit Encore Creativity for Older Adults was founded in 2007 by Kelly, who had a vision for a non-audition, professionally run choral program for people over 55, an age group that she felt was underserved in the arts. Today, Encore has more than 1,200 singers in 26 in-person ensembles across the nation.
“For many participants — retirees, widows, widowers, empty nesters and people looking for engaging experiences in their later years — Encore has provided a new community of friends, a new passion, challenging educational and performance opportunities, and, most of all, joy,” said CEO Joshua Vickery.
Kelly was named one of 12 “Influencers in Aging” in 2019 by the online publication Next Avenue. She was recently named to the HelpAge USA’s first-ever “60 over 60” list, honoring 60 Americans who are making significant contributions to society at the local, national or international level.
Admission for the concert at Strathmore is pay-what-you-wish. For tickets, visit strathmore.org/what-s-on/in-the-music-center/encore-creativity-15th-anniversary-celebration.
The Music Center at Strathmore is at 5301 Tuckerman Lane in North Bethesda.
