Live music is returning to Frederick.
Virginia-based musician Yasmin Williams — described on her website as “an acoustic fingerstyle guitarist with an unorthodox, modern style of playing” — is performing Saturday at Sky Stage in one of the first live local shows since the pandemic hit.
Maura Kenny Parrot, the program coordinator at Sky Stage, said in an email that the venue was lucky to snag Williams for a performance, as she is becoming increasingly popular. Her guitar style is unique, according to her website, with words like refreshing, relaxing and imaginative used to describe her sound.
Williams hails from Woodbridge, Virginia, and was set in the spring to play SXSW in Austin when COVID-19 cancelled it.
According to Kenny Parrot’s email, she Williams was recently included in lineups on the virtual Philadelphia Folk Festival, Hopscotch Music Festival, and New York Guitar Festival sessions. And a couple years ago, Frederick’s own Silent Old Mtns played a SofarSounds show with Williams in D.C.
The show in Frederick is slated from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3, at Sky Stage. For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sky-stage-concert-series-yasmin-williams-tickets-120534288301. Some tickets will also be available to buy at the door, but capacity restrictions are in place and masks are required.
To learn more about Williams, go to yasminwilliamsmusic.com or find her on Facebook.
Sky Stage is also hosting a live show at 7 p.m. Sunday — rescheduled from a rainout in August — featuring contemporary grunge-folk band ilyAIMY, with an opening set by folktronica duo bonbonfire. For more information on that show, find the details on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/309075873531598/.
