Journey under the sea when The Fredericktowne Players bring Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” to the stage.
Shows are at 8 p.m. on July 15, 16, 22 and 23 and 2 p.m. July 17 and 24 at Urbana High School, 3471 Campus Drive, Ijamsville.
Tickets are $20 and available online at fredericktowneplayers.thundertix.com.
Call 240-315-3855 for more information.
