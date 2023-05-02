Every year on the first Saturday in May, the comic book industry offers fans, both new and old, the unique opportunity to get free comics from participating comic book stores.
Last year’s event set a record both locally and internationally, and the plethora of available free comics this year should well surpass it.
As in years past, Beyond Comics is offering extra free comics with the donation of any nonperishable food items.
Meet Comic Book Creators:
• Marc Hempel — acclaimed artist on “The Sandman” (DC Comics), “Mad Magazine,” “Breathtaker” and “Gregory.”
• Mark Wheatley — internationally famous artist, writer, publisher
• Terry Flippo — longtime self-published comic creator and retired Maryland postal employee
This year’s free comics include selections from DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Image Comics and over 20 other publishers.
Beyond Comics has been in Frederick for 15 years and Gaithersburg for 25 years and is one of the nation’s leading comic book retailers.
Beyond Comics is celebrating this event in style, with artists, coupons, a huge sale and lots of free comic books.
The store is at 5632 Buckeystown Pike in Frederick and is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call 301-668-8202 for more information.
Welcome to the discussion.
