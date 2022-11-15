The Carroll County Arts Council is hosting its first Black American Film Festival this fall at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster. This free festival is a celebration of Black storytelling with a special focus on stories that provide a dynamic perspective of Black experiences.
Curated and hosted by Erin Watley, associate professor in McDaniel College’s Communication and Cinema Department, the three remaining films in the series highlight Black romance, liberation, fame and more. The films are screened on select Fridays through December at 7:30 p.m.
Each film features a brief introduction to provide context and a post-screening facilitated discussion with Watley.
Watley’s teaching and research interests are focused on ways to practice everyday skills that can reduce oppressive systems (racism, sexism, transphobia, classism, fatphobia, etc.). Facilitating intercultural dialogue, encouraging difficult conversations, teaching media literacy and analyzing Black American popular culture are her specialty.
Admission is free with no tickets required. Get the festival schedule and more information at carrollcountyartscouncil.org, or call the box office at 410-848-7272. The Carroll Arts Center is at 91 W. Main St. in downtown Westminster.
“Pariah”
2011; R for sexual content and language
A Brooklyn teenager juggles conflicting identities and risks friendship, heartbreak and family in a desperate search for sexual expression.
“One Night in Miami”
2020; R for language throughout
On the night of Feb. 25, 1964, in Miami, Cassius Clay joins Jim Brown, Sam Cooke and Malcolm X as they discuss the responsibility of being successful Black men during the civil rights movement.
“Fast Color”
2018; PG-13 for a scene of violence and brief strong language
A young woman with supernatural abilities flees back to her family and the farmhouse she abandoned long ago. There, while being pursued by the local sheriff, she begins to mend the broken relationships with her mother and daughter and learns that the power she needed was inside her all along.
This film will be preceded by a screening of the short film “Hair Love” (2019).
