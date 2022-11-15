FILM Pariah 2.jpg

“Pariah”

 Courtesy photo

The Carroll County Arts Council is hosting its first Black American Film Festival this fall at the Carroll Arts Center in Westminster. This free festival is a celebration of Black storytelling with a special focus on stories that provide a dynamic perspective of Black experiences.

Curated and hosted by Erin Watley, associate professor in McDaniel College’s Communication and Cinema Department, the three remaining films in the series highlight Black romance, liberation, fame and more. The films are screened on select Fridays through December at 7:30 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription