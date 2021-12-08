Frederick Presbyterian Church, at 115. W. Second St., Frederick, will present free midday concerts of holiday music on Wednesdays in December. Performances will begin at 12:15 p.m. and conclude at 1 p.m.
Flautist Amy Coldren, ringer Meghan Micheals (handbells), trombonist Ashley Simms, and pianist Lisa Allen will perform on Dec. 15.
Soprano Janice Jackson will be accompanied by pianist Nancy Beith on Dec. 22.
