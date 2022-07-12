On Tuesday evenings through Aug. 2, catch a free film under the stars at the Rotary Amphitheater at Carroll Community College. “Lilo & Stitch” (PG; 2002) will screen on July 19, followed by “The Princess and the Frog” (G; 2009) on July 26 and “Luca” (PG; 2021) on Aug. 2. All films are free with no tickets required. Movie-goers should bring their own chairs, blankets and snacks. The Rotary Amphitheater is at Carroll Community College, 1601 Washington Road in Westminster. For more information, go to carrollcountyartscouncil.org or call 410-848-7272.
Free outdoor family movies in Westminster
