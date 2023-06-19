The Carroll County Arts Council’s annual free summer family movie series is once again outdoors this year at the Rotary Amphitheater at Carroll Community College. Catch a free film under the stars on Tuesday nights at 8:30 p.m. from June 27 to Aug. 8, though no film will be screened on July 4.
All films are free with no tickets required. Movie-goers should bring their own chairs, blankets and snacks. The Rotary Amphitheater is at Carroll Community College, located at 1601 Washington Road in Westminster. In the event of inclement weather, the first five screenings will be moved indoors to the Scott Center Theater on CCC’s campus. The Aug. 8 screening will be rescheduled for the next Tuesday. For more information, go to carrollcountyartscouncil.org or call 410-848-7272.
When the Primm moves to New York City, their young son Josh struggles to adapt. When he discovers Lyle — a singing crocodile (Shawn Mendes) who loves baths, caviar, and great music — living in the attic, the two become fast friends. When Lyle’s existence is threatened by evil neighbor Mr. Grumps, the Primms must band together with Lyle’s charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places and there’s nothing wrong with a big singing crocodile with an even bigger personality.
“Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”
It’s the 20th anniversary of this swashbuckling tale! Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) arrives at Port Royal in the Caribbean without a ship or crew. When an undead pirate crew kidnaps the governor’s daughter, Elizabeth (Keira Knightley), a gallant blacksmith (Orlando Bloom) in love with her allies with Sparrow to rescue her.
Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Hector, and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.
When Jane and Michael, the children of the wealthy and uptight Banks family, are faced with the prospect of a new nanny, they are pleasantly surprised by the arrival of the magical Mary Poppins (Julie Andrews). Embarking on a series of fantastical adventures with Mary and her Cockney performer friend, Bert (Dick Van Dyke), the siblings try to pass on some of their nanny’s sunny attitude to their preoccupied parents.
After a lifetime of legendary heists, notorious criminals Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark, and Ms. Tarantula are finally caught. To avoid a prison sentence, the animal outlaws must pull off their most challenging con yet: becoming model citizens. Under the tutelage of their mentor, Professor Marmalade, the dubious gang sets out to fool the world that they’re turning good. But could any of them be considering turning good for real?
The tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal — every child except one, Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.
