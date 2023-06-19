2022 Outdoor Summer Family Movies.JPG

The Carroll County Arts Council’s annual free summer family movie series is once again outdoors this year at the Rotary Amphitheater at Carroll Community College. Catch a free film under the stars on Tuesday nights at 8:30 p.m. from June 27 to Aug. 8, though no film will be screened on July 4.

All films are free with no tickets required. Movie-goers should bring their own chairs, blankets and snacks. The Rotary Amphitheater is at Carroll Community College, located at 1601 Washington Road in Westminster. In the event of inclement weather, the first five screenings will be moved indoors to the Scott Center Theater on CCC’s campus. The Aug. 8 screening will be rescheduled for the next Tuesday. For more information, go to carrollcountyartscouncil.org or call 410-848-7272.

