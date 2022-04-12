Enjoy an evening of swing dancing each month in the Village at Worman’s Mill, just north of downtown Frederick.
On the third Thursday of the month from May through October, swing dance nights begin at 7 p.m., weather permitting.
The instructor will offer a beginner lesson covering swing and blues basics. Social dancing will follow until 10 p.m. The music will be moderate-tempo swing, jazz and blues — taking into consideration the hot summer weather and the concrete dancing surface.
Free salsa dancing will be held on the first Wednesday of each month, May through September, and will also run from 7 to 10 p.m.
Pre-registration is not required, and there are no tickets. A suggested $5 to $10 donation will be taken at the door. Donations are used to pay instructors and DJs.
Any necessary precautions to mitigate COVID-19 exposure will be determined closer to the date of the dance and will be based on the observed case rates and hospital use in Frederick.
