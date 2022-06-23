A local church is hosting a live concert, fireworks, children’s activities and more on Sunday.
International Community Church, at 123 Byte Drive in Frederick, invites residents to “Freedom Fest” starting at 1 p.m., according to a news release. Activities will include a kid zone, a car show and food trucks.
Doors open at 5 p.m. for a 6 p.m. live concert with Christian singer, songwriter and producer Israel Houghton. Credited as Israel & New Breed, the group has won Grammy Awards for its pop and gospel work.
Tickets can be purchased at freedomfesttick ets.com or DCConcerts.com. For more information, contact 301-663-5444 or admin@iccog.prg.
— Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.