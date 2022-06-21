Freedom Fest starts at 1 p.m. June 26 with a car show, kid zone, food trucks, live music and fireworks at International Community Church, 123 Byte Drive, Frederick.
Israel Houghton will take the stage with his group New Breed. Houghton is an American Christian singer-songwriter and producer. The artist has performed since 1997 and dreams of building a legacy through his music, where his songs touch lives.
Houghton has won numerous awards and nominations, including six Grammy awards, three for the Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album category and one of the Best Traditional Gospel Album categories. Israel & the New Breed have also garnered several recognitions from the GMA Dove Awards and Stella Awards.
Doors for the ticketed concert open at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m. June 26.
Get tickets at freedomfesttickets.com or dcconcerts.com.
For more information, go to iccog.org, email admin@iccog.prg, or call 301-663-5444.
