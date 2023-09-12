IMG_4022.jpg

In the years leading up to the U.S. Civil War, Maryland had an especially peculiar relationship with the peculiar institution of slavery. It depended on the exploited labor of the enslaved to produce the vast tobacco crops of the Chesapeake Bay region, but it was also home to a forceful abolitionist movement and the largest population of free African Americans when the Civil War started.

“Maryland’s history is a real mess,” said Claude Bauer, a board member of the Central Maryland Heritage League. “There was a representative here from Frederick, a U.S. Congressman, John A.J. Creswell who was a strong abolitionist. At the same time, the governor [of Maryland] had his own plantation. He didn’t want to secede and join the Confederacy, but he had a plantation with slaves.”

Tags

(2) comments

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

Today John Brown would be considered a "domestic terrorist."

Report Add Reply
BornToHula2

What would the country of John Brown's day be considered today?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription