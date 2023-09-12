In the years leading up to the U.S. Civil War, Maryland had an especially peculiar relationship with the peculiar institution of slavery. It depended on the exploited labor of the enslaved to produce the vast tobacco crops of the Chesapeake Bay region, but it was also home to a forceful abolitionist movement and the largest population of free African Americans when the Civil War started.
“Maryland’s history is a real mess,” said Claude Bauer, a board member of the Central Maryland Heritage League. “There was a representative here from Frederick, a U.S. Congressman, John A.J. Creswell who was a strong abolitionist. At the same time, the governor [of Maryland] had his own plantation. He didn’t want to secede and join the Confederacy, but he had a plantation with slaves.”
To help explain this complicated history, the CMHL will host a living history event called Freedom’s Jubilee celebrating the abolitionist movement in Maryland and the anniversary of Abraham Lincoln’s preliminary release of the Emancipation Proclamation in September 1862.
The free, family-friendly event will be held on the grounds of Dahlgren Chapel in Middletown and will cover the history of the abolition movement from the 1850s into the Reconstruction era following the Civil War. The history will be presented by four living history interpreters representing John Brown, Frederick Douglass, Thaddeus Stevens and an African-American Union soldier.
“Each of these topics has tons of information. People do their PhDs on this stuff,” Bauer said. “We‘re going to rely on the interpreters to give the audience what it was like from a personal perspective, from one individual who was prominent in [each] era.”
Nathan Richardson, who is portraying Frederick Douglass at the event, said he wants visitors to experience what it was like for a 19th-century audience to hear the famous civil rights activist speak in person. For more than nine years, he has researched and studied thousands of Douglass’ writings, endeavoring to learn every public detail of his life so he can speak as the man himself, rather than delivering memorized speeches.
“I’m hoping [my audiences] understand the history of the period — not just Frederick Douglass but everything that was going on around Douglass,” Richardson said. “I know everything the character was doing at a particular time. … so that when a person in the audience, be it an adult or child, asks a question, I have researched that and I have the memory to recall that.”
Bauer said one of the major goals of the programming is to challenge prominent misconceptions of the abolitionist movement. To that end, he will be portraying a “generic” 19th-century Middletown mechanic who served as a conductor on the Underground Railroad when he introduces the main speakers.
“The whole country was full of abolitionists of all income levels and trades. I deliberately chose that to show there were people other than the well-to-do New Englanders sitting in Boston in their parlors talking about abolition,” he said. That’s what a lot of people think of when you say ‘abolitionists.’”
Despite careful research, Bauer was unable to locate any specific Underground Railroad activity in Middletown, but he said the Dahlgren Chapel had a few tangential connections to the abolitionist movement, despite not having been built until 1881.
The chapel was founded by Madeleine Dahlgren, the daughter of Samuel Finley Vinton, a U.S. Representative from Ohio who supported the Wilmot Proviso, which would have banned slavery in the U.S. territories acquired from Mexico. In 1945, he defended a group of abolitionists who were accused of abducting slaves from Virginia.
Dahlgren supported the Society of St. Joseph of the Sacred Heart (aka Josephites), a Catholic order of priests and brothers in Baltimore. Their ministry was exclusively dedicated to African Americans, and they ordained the first African-American Catholic priest in the U.S.
Bauer’s research also found ample evidence of abolitionist activity throughout Western Maryland. He said, for instance, “In 1850, there was a free produce movement in Western Maryland that encouraged people to buy goods that were produced by free labor only, to protest slavery.”
In addition to highlighting abolitionist history, Bauer said the Freedom’s Jubilee event will serve his long-running goal of deemphasizing the military aspects of the Civil War in favor of revealing more about civilian life during the period.
“The abolitionist movement was a very big homefront movement, and it contributed significantly to the whole arc of history during that time,” he said. “There are a lot of people in the hobby, these civilian re-enactors, who really look forward to doing this sort of thing, because all of the other events they go to, they’re just kind of also there with the battles.”
In addition to three of the four main presenters representing historical civilians, Roy Wulf, a high school sophomore, will be playing multiple period-accurate instruments throughout the day’s events. Bauer hopes the crowd will sing along to his accompaniment of the period music, which would have been heard more frequently in civilian than military life.
Peter Vaselopulos will also be onsite, portraying Matthew Brady, the famous Civil War photographer. He will be equipped with a modern camera that produces antique-looking images.
Erik Anderson is a freelance writer in Frederick who cares about few things more than the history of his community. Email him at erikanderson07@gmail.com.
Today John Brown would be considered a "domestic terrorist."
What would the country of John Brown's day be considered today?
