Nyle DiMarco is many things. The winner of America’s Next Top Model Cycle 22, a winner on Dancing with the Stars Season 22, a Deaf activist, producer and Frederick native are just a few of them.
One of DiMarco’s recent roles has been executive producer for the Netflix docu-soap “Deaf U,” which premiered Oct. 9. The series follows a group of Deaf or hard of hearing students around Gallaudet University, a private university in Washington D.C., of which DiMarco is an alum.
DiMarco’s local ties include living in Frederick from 2001 to 2007 and attending the Maryland School for the Deaf from seventh grade to his senior year.
Along with his involvement in “Deaf U,” which is streaming now on Netflix, DiMarco is a producer of Netflix’s “Audible.” The film documents the journey of Maryland School for the Deaf high school athlete Amaree McKenstry-Hall and is set for release in the spring.
On Nov. 19, DiMarco also hosted the Media Access Awards, which is an annual event that celebrates and honors the accurate portrayal and employment of people with disabilities across all forms of media. DiMarco said he is “extremely passionate” about the cause and was honored to host the show.
DiMarco also answered a few other questions via email about “Deaf U” and the awards show:
What made you want to create this series and why was it important to you?
DiMarco: Growing up, and still to this day, there were a lot of misconceptions about the Deaf and because I am a Gallaudet alum, I knew that the university could be an excellent entry point for hearing people to learn more about the Deaf community.
What was the process of creating the series like?
DiMarco: I’m thankful to have worked with the team at Hot Snakes Media and for Netflix who gave our series a home. That combination and collaboration made for a very positive experience for me. For the production, we made sure to hire Deaf people throughout the crew, on-site producers, and post-production teams to ensure authenticity and representation behind the camera. That was really key to creating and capturing the stories of the students.
What relationship did you create with the stars of the series?
DiMcarco: I met with them a few times before production and the first week of production to get to know them. Obviously, they were a little bit hesitant because they did not know what to expect with a reality show. They needed affirmation and guidance, and I reminded them that I would be there for them every step of the way. Having the kind of spotlight a reality series can give you can be very overwhelming, but I’m really proud of them for not only how they have handled it, but also for how open and vulnerable they were while shooting the show.
What would you say the overall reaction to the series has been like?
DiMarco: The responses were mostly positive and the most common feedback was that this series is a whole new world for them ... which is exactly what we wanted. If we have the opportunity for another season, we hope to dive even further into Deaf culture and showcase more life experiences.
Ultimately, what do you hope people take from the series? And have you already seen that response from people?
DiMarco: The main goal, at least for me, was to show hearing people that we can all relate to each other on so many different levels. Rather than seeing Deaf people only as being Deaf, we hoped to highlight shared life experiences and I think we succeeded at that.
I know the [Media Access] awards recognize “the accurate portrayal and employment of people with disabilities in all media.” Can you touch on why that’s important and why you wanted to be involved in acknowledging it?
DiMarco: This ceremony is important because despite the fact that there were Deaf characters in media growing up, the portrayals I saw were not accurate and I never felt represented or valued. At times I felt Deaf characters were props and that Hollywood was for hearing/able-bodied people. That is changing now. There is even more visibility regarding inclusion, and more and more Deaf/Disabled content being put out into the world. We need to make this a movement and not a moment. The Media Access Awards and all the sponsors and organizations that support the show are helping push that mission and celebrating the hard work people are currently doing.
