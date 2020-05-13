When Theodore Key was growing up, he would often watch the “Price is Right” and “Let’s Make A Deal” on television.
So when the 65-year-old Brunswick resident learned last year he had gotten tickets to be in the studio audience of both shows, he was “elated.”
“’The Price is Right and ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ have been on my bucket list because growing up, I used to watch them … and it became something I wanted to do,” Key said.
Key attended both showings last September as part of a wedding anniversary trip to California with his wife, Carolyn. Both times, they drove from San Diego up to Burbank for the tapings.
“The Price is Right” episode already aired last month, Key said. He wasn’t selected to participate in the game show in that episode, but Key’s name was called for “Let’s Make A Deal,” which will be airing on CBS Friday.
Key couldn’t reveal what happened during that episode, but said at both shows, there were long lines of people applying for tickets, and large crowds and an electric atmosphere in the studio.
Many people recognize Drew Carey and Wayne Brady — the hosts of “The Price is Right” and “Let’s Make A Deal”— and they are great people, Key said. But Key added the entire crew of both shows were awesome to work with.
“It was so worth being there, meeting the people … the people who got you into the audience are top-notch, warm people,” Key said. “They talk to you, they interview you, they care about the people who are in the audience.”
He added that they were very fortunate meet the staff members of both shows.
Tapings for both shows were all-day events, Key said — especially considering the drive from San Diego to the Los Angeles area.
“The Price is Right” has been broadcast in some form since 1956, but has aired in its current format since 1972. Contestants participate in a variety of games where they guess the price of various items, before two of them participate in the “The Showcase” where they guess the price of multiple items in a single package, which typically includes a vacation and other big-ticket items.
“Let’s Make A Deal” originally aired in 1963. Audience members are selected to make deals with the show host in order to win cash and other prizes. The “Big Deal” consists of a contestant selecting an item from behind one of three curtains, and then deciding whether to trade that prize for possibly getting a better one from behind the other two curtains.
Both shows Key attended were taped last September, months before the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States. Tapings have stopped, but “Let’s Make A Deal” had its largest viewership ever in a week in March, and “The Price Is Right” viewership has also greatly jumped, according to media reports.
It’s interesting to think about how life has changed since his time on both shows, Key said.
“You get to say you live life and enjoy it while you can, you don’t know what tomorrow holds and tomorrow brings,” Key said. “You got to look at your family and look at your spouse, and say, ‘We got to do things now.’”
He added that the shows were two things he did in his life that he enjoyed and had fun doing.
“You just never know what’s coming around the corner, you got to live life now and have fun,” he said.
