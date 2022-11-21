Get your holiday shopping lists ready and kick off the season by supporting local businesses and restaurants during Frosty Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 25 throughout downtown Frederick.
Enjoy extended shopping hours at more than 30 downtown stores and restaurants, sing along to familiar holiday music in the streets, and experience the wonder of downtown Frederick with the thousands of twinkling lights and charming storefront decorations.
Fuel up with an early breakfast starting at 8 a.m. at Beans and Bagels, Brewer’s Alley, Frederick Coffee Co., Gravel & Grind, Isabella’s Taverna & Tapas Bar, Pizza & Pretzel Creations or Showroom.
Kick off the day’s festivities at 9 a.m. at 30 N. Market St. with the Early Bird Bag Giveaway for the first 100 participants, featuring a mix of items from downtown businesses.
The Snowflake Tree opens at 11 a.m. at 30 N. Market St., where you can earn a free gift from under the tree by purchasing items from more than one downtown Frederick merchant or restaurant. Show your receipts totaling more than $100 combined at the Snowflake Tree and pick your present while supplies last.
Visit Santa at the same location from noon to 3 p.m. and snap a photo.
Get a sugar rush and warm up around one of the free marshmallow roasting fire pits from 4 to 9 p.m. throughout downtown.
Parking is free in downtown parking garages and at parking meters on Frosty Friday and every Saturday and Sunday from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day.
