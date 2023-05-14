Gaithersburg’s Arts on the Green presents its annual juried art exhibition of the Gaithersburg Fine Arts Association, which is currently on exhibit through July 16 at Kentlands Mansion, 320 Kent Square Road.
Viewing is by appointment, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 301-258-6425 to schedule a visit.
The juror for this year’s exhibit is Michael Shibley, who has been recognized throughout the art community with a variety of awards and professional citations. His original watercolors, which focus on light, shape and colors in the natural and manmade landscape, can be found in public and private collections in the Washington, D.C., area and across the country.
This exhibit features 54 pieces. Artist Linda Sherman garnered Best in Show for her water media painting “Indigenous Gateway.” The juror also awarded prizes to artists Ken Bachman, Matthew Baker, Susan Bradley, Mak Dehejia, Ursula Dehejia, Robert Maarsen, Jeanne Powell, Maria Sola-Simon and Estelle Zorman. Betsy Baden, Angela Lacy, William Mapes and Grace Newcomer all received Honorable Mentions.
Founded in 1976, the GFAA is a community of artists residing in Montgomery County and beyond that provides a forum to collaborate on activities that expand on individual artistic backgrounds. The group provides educational programs, promotional opportunities, and outreach to local audiences and the broader artistic community, and it holds multiple exhibits throughout the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.