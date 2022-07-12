End the day on a musical note with Evenings in Olde Towne at Gaithersburg City Hall Concert Pavilion. These free, family-friendly concerts run through September, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. each Thursday.
Wind down the workday with music in a casual, outdoor setting. Bring a blanket or low-back chair for lawn seating.
Parking in Olde Towne is free. Limited spaces are available at City Hall, the upper parking lot by Wells/Robertson House and at the Community Museum across the train tracks. Limited free parking is also available in the Parking Garage located across Summit Avenue at 112 Olde Towne Ave.
For more information, call 301-258-6350 or visit gaithersburgmd.gov.
LINEUP
July 14 Moxie Blues Band
July 21 Juliet Lloyd Band
July 28 Billy “T” Wilde Band
Sept. 8 Quimbao Latin Band
Sept. 15 Pebble to Pearl
