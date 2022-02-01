Blending bluegrass and hip‐hop may seem like an unlikely recipe for success, but don’t tell that to Rench, the mastermind behind the Emmy-nominated bluegrass/hip-hop outfit Gangstagrass.
Gangstagrass will bring its rowdy, vibrant and socially-conscious music to the Weinberg Center stage at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3 as part of the Tivoli Discovery Series, an emerging artist concert series featuring up and coming artists.
Tickets are $10 online or pay-what-you-want at the door. Tickets may be purchased online at weinbergcenter.org, or by calling the box office at 301-600-2828.
Gangstagrass began as a solo project in 2006 when lead member Rench began releasing music online from his home studio in Brooklyn. What began as a side project, combining his lifelong love of hip-hop and bluegrass, pioneered a new genre of music that garnered thousands of streams over the course of four years.
Major network FX liked what they heard too, and in 2010 it recruited Rench to create the commercial track for the network’s new show “Justified.” When the show finally launched, rapper T.O.N.E-z joined in on the deal with the lyrical track for Rench’s original melodies, creating the title theme song “Long Hard Times to Come.” The song has reached over 3 million streams since its release, and Gangstagrass has been expanding with it.
The band has released two studio albums and now consists of five members: Rench (vocals/guitar/beats), Dan Whitener (banjo/vocals), Brian Farrow (fiddle/vocals), R-Son The Voice of Reason (vocals) and Dolio The Sleuth (vocals).
For a complete listing of artists and performers scheduled for the 2021-2022 season, go to weinbergcenter.org.
