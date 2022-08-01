Seeking homeostasis? Visit Fox Haven to talk about herbs that support the endocrine system. Tour the garden, enjoy a tea tasting with Fox Haven staff, and learn about the plants that are ripe for harvest. From the ferny plant that made Absinthe to the root that made the first marshmallow to the flower that stops bleeding, tour the stories and senses that fill the garden. Participants are welcome to pack a picnic to enjoy on the land before or after class.
This class will be led by Ashley Hoffman, who was born and raised in Frederick County and brings her passion for this land to her work. She is an herbalist who advocates for accessibility in healthcare and herbalism. Through her classes and garden tours, she hopes to inspire students and visitors of Fox Haven to create positive relationships with their own health, the Earth and one another. Hoffman is also an artist focused in photography and mixed media. Within her personal work, she creates a dialogue for important social and environmental issues.
