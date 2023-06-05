The Central Maryland Antique Tractor Club will host its annual Gas Engine, Tractor and Truck Show on June 9, 10 and 11 at Gladhill Tractor, 5509 Mount Zion Road, Frederick.
Admission is free. Food will be available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Plenty of family friendly activities for all ages including wagon rides, barrel train rides, a combine slide, shingle mill, gas engine displays, tractor and truck displays, flea markets, crafts and more. Vendors are welcome.
SCHEDULE
5:30 p.m. — Antique and Collectibles Auction. Consignments accepted until Thursday. For more information, call 443-286-7843.
7 p.m. — Dave Boyer and Clayton Lenhart Scholarship Fund Memorial Cake Auction.
10 a.m. — Antique Tractor Pull with Double Tree Classes (two tractors are hooked to the sled side by side and try to pull it)
1 p.m. — Children’s Pedal Tractor Pull (ages 5-10) and free watermelon after the Pedal Pull.
11 a.m. — Lawn and Garden Tractor Pull
Noon — Parade of Tractors
1 p.m. — Children’s Pedal Tractor Pull (ages 5-10)
2 p.m. — Slow Tractor Race
