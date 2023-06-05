tractor.jpg

Get ready to get excited about tractors.

The Central Maryland Antique Tractor Club will host its annual Gas Engine, Tractor and Truck Show on June 9, 10 and 11 at Gladhill Tractor, 5509 Mount Zion Road, Frederick.

Admission is free. Food will be available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Plenty of family friendly activities for all ages including wagon rides, barrel train rides, a combine slide, shingle mill, gas engine displays, tractor and truck displays, flea markets, crafts and more. Vendors are welcome.

