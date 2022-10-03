Get a literal taste of Pennsylvania’s rich food history and heritage by traveling one or all four of its culinary trails, developed in 2021.
“In Pennsylvania, food is not just a meal; it is an important piece of our history, culture and legacy,” said Department of Community and Economic Development deputy secretary for marketing, tourism and film Carrie Fischer Lepore. “These culinary trails allow travelers to more fully immerse themselves into what it means to be a Pennsylvanian through our food legacy and traditions. The trails will introduce … new restaurants, artisanal shops and other venues.”
The culinary trails feature local farms, artisans and other food businesses from every county and corner of Pennsylvania, providing travelers with an immersive, multi-sensory understanding of the commonwealth’s food culture.
“Storytelling is one of the most powerful tools we have to share what life was like during any period of time, and what we eat, how we eat it, and why we eat it is a key piece to the stories we pass through generations,” said First Lady Frances Wolf. “Pennsylvania’s past and present are hugely characterized by the foods that have been blended into the histories of our communities.”
The culinary trails spotlight diverse dishes that form the heart of Pennsylvania cuisine. Since 2018, the DCED had been collaborating with Chatham University’s Center for Regional Agriculture, Food, and Transformation to conduct thoughtful research to develop culinary trails that accurately represent the culture and history of the state, including the distinctive dishes popularized by immigrants who built communities in Pennsylvania.
Mary Miller, culinary historian with CRAFT and lead researcher on the project, said the trails were developed so every traveler feels safe and welcome, regardless of age or interests.
Each trail has four to five “clusters” separated by region to be completed over a two- to four-day road trip, with an offering of local bakeries, restaurants, wineries, cideries and other food shops and restaurants, as well as historically significant locations such as museums to give travelers a sense of the history of different crops, recipes and food preparation techniques.
The four new culinary trails are in addition to two existing trails that were developed by the Pennsylvania Tourism Office, Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail and Tapped: A Maple Trail. For more information and a full itinerary of all Culinary Trails, go to visitpa.com/trip/culinary-trails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.