If you’re considering kicking off your new year with a hike, many of Maryland’s state parks will host First Day Hikes, offering curated, self-guided or ranger-led hiking opportunities from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2.
“First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks that encourages all 50 states to offer outdoor hiking opportunities on the first day of the new year,” according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website, which adds that hikers can participate in any hike in any state park and not just the ones highlighted by the initiative.
State parks in Frederick County are participating by offering the following opportunities in varying levels of difficulty ranging from easy to moderate, and all tailored to be engaging and educational for individual participants as well as for families with children.
Whether you’re a child or a child at heart, hikers can look for or request a First Day Hikes’ “I Hiked!” sticker at their events.
Cunningham Falls State Park
Hike 1: Travel back in time with this self-guided tour of Catoctin Furnace and African-American Cemetery in an easy, 2.2-mile hike that blends natural beauty with Revolutionary War era history. This hike is light hiking and high on historical learning. Parking is available at the furnace site along route 806 or at 6709 Cunningham Falls Park Road in Thurmont.
Hike 2: See the tallest waterfall in Maryland and join a ranger-led hike on the trail that gives this park its name. The Lower Falls Trail and Cliff Trails Loop hike starts at 11 a.m. on New Year’s Day and is a moderate-but-short hike of 1.25 miles long but is not stroller-friendly, as it will require some clamoring over rocks on the return hike, which will take the Cliff Trails Loop back to the parking lot. There is no registration required for this hike, which begins at the Falls Trailhead at 14274 William Houck Drive, Thurmont.
Gambrill State Park
Take in sweeping views of Middletown and Frederick valleys during the Gambrill Overlooks Hike at Gambrill State Park. Visit three historic stone overlooks and from there, access a number of other trails for additional excursions. This easy, 1-mile hike will begin at the High Knob Nature Center and is self-led with signage to follow. Leashed pets are welcome. Parking is available at 8448 High Knob Road, Frederick.
Gathland State Park
Embark on a moderately difficult hike through little-known Civil War history at Gathland State Park. Starting at Crampton’s Gap, this hike follows the Appalachian Trail to Brownsville Pass with an option to continue on toward the spectacular Potomac views of the Weverton Cliffs overlook. This ranger-led opportunity begins at 1 p.m. on New Year’s Day and goes for approximately 4 miles. This is a longer hike, so don’t forget to dress appropriately and bring plenty of water.
If you are curious about other First Day Hikes across the state, be aware that some require pre-registration. It’s always a good idea to check Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources website at dnr.maryland.gov, or the equivalent in the state in which you wish to hike.
