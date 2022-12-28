FIRST DAY HIKES.jpeg

If you’re considering kicking off your new year with a hike, many of Maryland’s state parks will host First Day Hikes, offering curated, self-guided or ranger-led hiking opportunities from Dec. 31 through Jan. 2.

“First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks that encourages all 50 states to offer outdoor hiking opportunities on the first day of the new year,” according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website, which adds that hikers can participate in any hike in any state park and not just the ones highlighted by the initiative.

