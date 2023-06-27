Frederick’s 4th: An Independence Day Celebration will return to Baker Park on July 4 for free, day-long festivities, ending in a fireworks display.
Presented by Celebrate Frederick, the celebration kicks off at noon with Opening Ceremonies at the bandshell stage. Festivities continue until dusk including activities and amusements for kids, music and entertainment for all ages, and delicious food.
All events will be held rain or shine. In the event of a storm, activities will be suspended until it passes. Visitors are urged to seek shelter in a sensible fashion.
A wide variety of food will be offered at this year’s Independence Day celebration, whether you’re looking for a meal, or just a snack. Visitors are not permitted to bring their own alcohol into the park. Consider visiting one of the three Beer, Wine & Spirits Gardens located throughout the park.
A city ordinance prohibits pets and smoking at this event. Visitors are permitted to bring a tent or umbrella to the festivities however, they may be asked to take it down should it impede other’s view.
An information center is located at the Gazebo in the Carillon area and will be open from noon to 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Celebrate Frederick at 301-600-2841 or visit celebratefrederick.com.
ENTERTAINMENT
BAND SHELL STAGE
Baker Park, near Talley Recreation Center
Noon — Opening Ceremonies
Join local dignitaries and representatives from the Frederick Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution for a reading of the Preamble to the Declaration of Independence. Special guests include 2023 Miss Frederick Kate Willis, Miss Frederick’s Outstanding Teen McKenzie Mollica and Miss Central Maryland’s Outstanding Teen Whitney Ebge who will lead the Pledge of Allegiance, and Miss Central Maryland Sierra Jones who will perform the National Anthem.
2 p.m. — The Dirty Middle (Blues/Rock)
The Dirty Middle are Adrienne Smith, Justin Ehrlich, Matt Felipe, and Connor Sheedy. From the Frederick area, this group will be sure to get your feet moving to the groove and keep the party going! A self-described alternative blues-rock band, The Dirty Middle performs original music as well as blues covers ranging from Junior Wells and Alabama Shakes to the Grateful Dead and more.
4:15 p.m. — Starlight Anthem (Party Rock)
Starlight Anthem brings together seasoned musicians of the Mid-Atlantic to perform the best rock and alternative songs from the 90’s to present day. The band prides itself on high-energy, true-to-original renditions of your favorite chart-toppers from the past three decades.
6:30 p.m. — Groovalicious (’70s Dance/Disco)
Groovalicious will take you back to those carefree days of bell bottoms and platforms disco balls, glitter and roller skates. Playing all the hits from the decade of boogie and the dance floor at Studio 54, Groovalicious is the ultimate disco revival and are bringin’ boogie back! Baby!
99.9 WFRE FREE COUNTRY PRESENTS THE NZ CRAMER & SON ‘PARTY IN THE PARK’
Baker Park, Southwest side of the Swimming Pool at Intersection of Fleming Ave. & W College Terrace
1 p.m. — Debbie Williams and Open Road Band
3 p.m. — The Feehan Brothers
High energy Country/Americana singer songwriters and brothers, Connor and Brendan Feehan bring their new style of music from the Virginia, Bull Run Mountains. True singer/songwriters with a story to tell, both brothers have had more than their fair share of life experiences at a young age. Influenced by generations of country music and every type of genre, the Feehan Brothers are not afraid to incorporate a raw mix in their live shows. From the simple pleasures of a cold beer, to hanging with their friends and working on the local farms, they are living the dream and it shows.
5 p.m. — The Brown Brothers
After the Brown Brothers opened for country singer Neal McCoy, he took the stage and simply put it to the crowd, “Give it up for the Brown Brothers! Man, those boys are old school!” Brothers Connor (28, lead vocals) and Austin (26, lead guitar) of Damascus, Maryland front their country group consisting of fiddle, steel guitar, bass, and drums. They blend classic outlaw country music with “swampy” Southern Rock, as well as some good ol’ bluegrass and Rockabilly.
7 p.m. — Chayce Beckham
American Idol winner and “Artist to Watch” (Country Now, Country Swag, Music Mayhem Magazine, Sounds Like Nashville), Chayce Beckham is “no doubt a force to be reckoned with, while proving he will leave a scorching mark on the Country music genre for years to come” (PopCulture). Beckham’s debut EP Doin’ It Right skyrocketed to No. 1 on iTunes All Genre and Country charts and received critical acclaim from E! News!, Billboard, People, CMT, PopCulture, Sweety High and more. A triple threat artist, Beckham is an incredibly captivating performer, powerhouse vocalist and talented songwriter.
Talley Center Beer, Wine & Spirits Garden: Second Street, next to Recreation Center
All garden guests must be 21 years of age or older with valid ID to enter and drink.
1 to 2 p.m., 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. and 5:45 to 6:30 p.m. — Pete McDermott
Pete’s songs blend the traditional folk storytelling of John Prine with the energy and optimism of Bruce Springsteen. He has been writing and performing music around the country since 2018, both solo and with his country rock band, Ladybird.
Family Friendly Beer, Wine & Spirits Garden: Carillon Area Baker Park, near Second Street Tennis Courts
Noon — Patty Reese (Roots Rock)
Patty Reese is a fan favorite and critic’s choice in the Mid-Atlantic region. Over the years she’s collected enough WAMMIES (Washington Area Music Awards) to fill a major DC pothole. Awards include Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and Roots Rock Band and Vocalist as well as national songwriting awards. Reese is excited to share her latest, fourth album release “Let In The Sun”. Patty’s previous release, “Strong Medicine”, (WAMA’s Album of the Year) held the #1 position on the AirPlay Direct Global Radio Indicator Chart (displaying the top singles downloaded for airplay by radio programmers) for 4 weeks and has been played on over 700 stations worldwide.
6 p.m. — Matt Burridge (Rock)
Matt Burridge is a musician in the DC/NOVA/Fredericksburg area. He plays cover sets at bars & restaurants, and also writes solo music, produces beats & remixes under the name BD LCK, and plays in the band Pulses.
FIREWORKS
Parkway Elementary School, Dusk
Don’t miss Frederick’s one and only fireworks display on July 4. Sit on the grass, potluck at the picnic tables, or walk around and enjoy the city at night while explosions light the sky. The park will be open to free seating at 7 p.m. Grab yours early, because the park fills up quickly.
The show is visible from most areas of Baker Park, Frederick High School Front Lawn and Fleming Avenue Swimming Pool area. Limited visibility from the Band Shell Stage seating area, adjacent playground and areas outside Baker Park. Large trees immediately in sight lines will also impact visibility.
Caution tape around Parkway Elementary will indicate areas where visitors can and cannot sit. For more information on the show and a Viewing Locations Map visit celebratefrederick.com/events/fredericks-fourth/fireworks.
BEER, WINE & SPIRITS GARDENSLooking for a place to relax during Frederick’s 4th? Visit one of three Beer, Wine & Spirits Gardens conveniently located throughout the Park. Pay a $5 cover charge for the day to visit any of the gardens and enjoy Spin the Bottle Wine Company wines and sangria, Flying Dog and Premium Distributor brews or cocktails from McClintock Distillery and Tenth Ward Distilling Company.
Tally Recreation Center Garden
Noon to 8 p.m.
Family Friendly Carillon Garden
Noon to 8 p.m. This family-friendly garden is open to guests of all ages. Those 21 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Country Stage Garden
Noon to 8 p.m.
FUN FOR THE FAMILY
CARILLON AREA
Amusements — 12:30 to 6 p.m. Tons of inflatable fun sure to keep the smile on a young child’s face. They’ll never want to leave after sliding, twirling and climbing on air. Tickets are $1 each or Unlimited Ride Wristbands for $20 each.
Key 103 & 106.9 The Eagle Corn Hole Tournament and Kids Toss — noon to 5 p.m. Get set for this all-ages corn hole tournament! At least 16 teams will compete for cash and prizes! Kids twelve years of age and younger can participate in the Kids Toss game where everyone wins a prize/
DIY PB&J — 2 to 4 p.m. Want a snack? Visit the DIY PB&J Tent courtesy of Wegmans and Celebrate Frederick to build your own peanut butter and jelly creation.
FLEMING AVENUE AREA
Edward P. Thomas Jr. Municipal Pool — 12:30 to 8 p.m.
Take a refreshing dip at the Edward P. Thomas Jr. Municipal Pool, Fleming Avenue during Frederick’s 4th and shake off that July heat. Costs remain $3 for children 12 and under, handicap, miliary and senior citizens who are city residents, $4 for non-city residents. Adult price is $5 for city residents, $6 for non-city residents.
CULLER LAKE AREA
930 WFMD Free Talk Tent — noon to 5 p.m. Mingle with WFMD’s radio personalities.
