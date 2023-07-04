gtlo_main.jpg

Get the Led Out, a tribute to “The Mighty Zep” rocks the Majestic Theater this July 6 with a high energy live performance of Led Zeppelin’s greatest hits.

 Courtesy photo

Get the Led Out, a celebration of “The Mighty Zep,” will make their Gettysburg debut at Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater at 7:30 p.m. July 6. The group is popular in Central Pennsylvania for capturing the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin live onstage.

From the bombastic and epic to the folky and mystical, Philadelphia-based GTLO consists of six veteran musicians and Zeppelin fans, intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-creates songs, in all their depth and glory, with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. When you hear three guitars on the album, GTLO delivers three guitarists onstage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings a high-energy concert with heart-thumping intensity.

Tags

