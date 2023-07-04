Get the Led Out, a celebration of “The Mighty Zep,” will make their Gettysburg debut at Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater at 7:30 p.m. July 6. The group is popular in Central Pennsylvania for capturing the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin live onstage.
From the bombastic and epic to the folky and mystical, Philadelphia-based GTLO consists of six veteran musicians and Zeppelin fans, intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-creates songs, in all their depth and glory, with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. When you hear three guitars on the album, GTLO delivers three guitarists onstage. No wigs or fake English accents, GTLO brings a high-energy concert with heart-thumping intensity.
GTLO’s approach to the performance of this hallowed catalog is not unlike a classical performance.
“Led Zeppelin are sort of the classical composers of the rock era,” says lead vocalist Paul Sinclair. “I believe 100 years from now, they will be looked at as the Bach or Beethoven of our time. As cliché as it sounds, their music is timeless.”
Tickets for Get the Led Out start at $45 and are available now at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling 717-337-8200 or at gettysburgmajestic.org. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College’s Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before the performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street. Masks are optional but encouraged at Majestic Theater performances.
