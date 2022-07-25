TAG/The Artists Gallery’s historic space at 501 N. Market St. in downtown Frederick has been home to a variety of businesses — a software developer, a gallery and several grocery stores among them. One of these establishments, Ebert’s, produced Peerless Ice Cream on the upper floor of TAG’s current building.
Gallery artists decided to honor that history and thank the community for their support with an ice cream social. The art shown during July is also inspired by ice cream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.