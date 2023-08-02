Pinball Wizards
Andrew Schenck, a league member, competes on 1970’s vintage pinball machines during a recent competition at Spinners Pinball on North east Street recently.

Andrew Schenck is fairly new to playing pinball competitively. Or for that matter, playing it at all. But three months ago, he joined a competitive pinball league at Spinners Pinball Arcade on East Street in Frederick and hasn’t looked back since.

Schenck was first introduced to the sport while on a birthday trip to Astoria, Oregon. His buddies took him out to a “barcade” to play a little underground pinball, as he called it. For Schenck, the conversion was instant, driving him to go on the hunt for a pinball arcade back home in Maryland.

 

(2) comments

cleanrunoff

In the early 80's my game was "Silverball Mania". Got good enough at it that an evening could be spent with only one quarter.

Greg F
Greg F

I've played pinball since I was a kid in the 70s. I am quite good, and back in the day play what we called "playing flip" meaning one person on each flipper button (saves money and 2 can play), and the two of us who did this were so good it was if it were one person that could even pull off the most difficult combo shots. Back when Addams Family was introduced, I flipped it over entirely on a 14 hour play on one quarter (over a billion points as I recall). Still pretty good, have had my own machines at times both newer and older (Rippley's Believe it or Not machine being my fave I owned an modded entirely). Nice that Spinners is there. I'm not much into competition these days though...no interest. I'd go more often for maybe an hour or two at a time, but the $15 isn't quite worth showing up just when you want to play the silver ball for just a few games. Wish they had some sort of paid pass for regulars just to walk in and play a few and go. I'd be a regular.

