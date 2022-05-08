It was a chilly Mother’s Day in Frederick County Sunday afternoon, with temperatures in the low 50s.
But despite the dreary weather, it was nice and cozy behind a small wooden building at Mount Airy’s Loew Vineyards. A furnace running a little over 2,000 degrees made sure of that.
Valencia Glass returned to the vineyard Sunday afternoon for a special Mother’s Day glassblowing workshop.
Each time the mobile glassblowing company has come to Loew Vineyards, its classes have sold out, Valencia Glass founder Philip Valencia said.
On Sunday, he gave more than 12 people a crash course in the skill he’s been perfecting for over a decade.
He guided participants in creating stemless wine glasses, a process that began with hunks of glass that look more like ice cubes than anything else.
The cubes were then heated in a large ceramic bowl in the 1,000-pound furnace that usually sits in Valencia’s garage.
“They melt like honey,” he said.
After heating the glass, Valencia helped amateur artisans shape it by blowing through a long metal pipe.
The process was harder than Ashley Powell thought it would be.
“It made my jaw hurt,” she said with a smile, “but it was overall a really cool experience.”
She and her mother, Melissa Powell, drove to Frederick from Lancaster, Pennsylvania, for the weekend to celebrate Mother’s Day.
Since Melissa Powell had always wanted to try glassblowing, they came to Mount Airy on Sunday afternoon for the workshop.
Powell peeled back layers of an old copy of The Washington Post to reveal what she had created with Valencia’s help. The clear glass was accented with red and black pieces of pulverized glass, all smoothly blended together.
“It’s gorgeous!” she said.
Claire Johns and her mother, Janis Lafont, drove to Loew Vineyards from Frederick for the Sunday workshop. Johns is a mother, too, with a 5-year-old and her 18-month-old infant.
Her husband gave her a necklace as a Mother’s Day present and he gave her a break, Johns said with a laugh. He watched the kids Sunday afternoon, so she could spend time with her mom.
Valencia carefully lifted the pipe from the furnace with the beginnings of Lafont’s wine glass hanging from the tip. The molten glass looked like a drop of amber.
As Valencia watched attentively, Lafont started blowing into the pipe. A small bubble formed slowly in the glass as she exhaled.
“Don’t stop,” he encouraged her. “It’s like getting a balloon started.”
That morning, Johns’ 5-year-old brought her a card he made for her in school.
Children are wonderful, but they can be a lot, Johns said with a smile.
“But then you grow up and have wonderful daughters,” Lafont said. Johns laughed.
“And they’ll take you glassblowing,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.