The summer/fall exhibition schedule at Glenstone Museum includes a major monographic survey of work by Jeff Wall, an installation of more than a dozen works by Vija Celmins and presentations by four additional artists: Isa Genzken, Rachel Harrison, Arthur Jafa and Charles Ray.
Faith Ringgold, the first traveling exhibition to be hosted at the museum, will remain on view through Oct. 24. The presentation, which opened in March, features more than 70 works spanning the American artist’s six-decade career. The exhibition was organized by Serpentine Galleries, London before traveling to Bildmuseet, Sweden.
August: Two assemblage works will be installed in the Passage of the Pavilions in August.
“Hemd/Jacke” (1998) by Isa Genzken is comprised of 18 painted and collaged shirts and jackets on wire hangers, a key example from the artist’s radically inventive and influential practice. The work transforms found material — in this case, clothing worn by the artist — into dynamic objects blurring the line between painting and sculpture that comment on the relentless cycle of consumer culture.
“Sculpture with Boots” (2017) by Rachel Harrison is a nearly eight-foot-tall, abstract form that recalls natural rock formations but is painted with vibrant hues that segue from gridded patches to more free-form gradations of iridescent color. Known for combining “high” and “low” cultural references, Harrison affixed a framed photograph she took at the Pollock-Krasner House in Springs, New York, of worn, paint-splattered shoes identified as “Lee Krasner’s painting boots” to the sculpture. It may be read as a gesture of tribute to one of the few prominent female artists associated with the Abstract Expressionist movement, who is known to have closely influenced Pollock.
September: On view this fall in Room 6 of the Pavilions will be the first solo presentation in the Washington, D.C., area of works by Arthur Jafa, who is best known for his films incorporating powerful montages of found images and videos that reference the pain, beauty and creativity inherent in Black American life. Jafa’s presentation will bring together a variety of modes and mediums central to the artist’s practice, including film, sculpture and photography. He was the winner of the top prize at the 58th Venice Biennale in 2019.
October: A major monographic exhibition of works by Jeff Wall will open Oct. 21 in Room 2 of the Pavilions. This will be the artist’s largest exhibition in the United States since his 2007 mid-career survey at the Museum of Modern Art, New York. Comprised of nearly 30 artworks spanning five decades, the exhibition will bring together the full range of the artist’s pioneering oeuvre, from early pictures displayed in backlit lightboxes and black-and-white silver gelatin prints to more recent large-scale inkjet color prints.
November: In the gallery, Glenstone will present a selection of paintings, drawings, mezzotints and sculptures by Vija Celmins from the 1960s through the past decade. Celmins is acclaimed for her meticulous renderings of images of the natural world — the night sky, the ocean surface, and spiderwebs.
December: In Room 8 of the Pavilions, Glenstone will open the third in a series of rotating exhibitions by Charles Ray. The selections on view will showcase Ray’s practice from early in his career to the present day, with works ranging in material from concrete and steel to the handmade paper used to realize a recent self-portrait.
Glenstone Museum is integrated into nearly 300 acres of gently rolling pasture and woodland in Montgomery County. Masks are currently required except when visitors and associates are outdoors and more than six feet apart from other households. For updates and more information, go to glenstone.org.
