books-radke-ac0026f0-6ace-11ed-8619-0b92f0565592.jpg

"Butts" by Heather Radke.

Books devoted to a solitary item, dubbed microhistories, are a relatively recent genre yet already an industry, generating volumes on topics such as salt, pencils, rats, bananas, soup and nuts. It was only a matter of time before somebody hit bottoms, an investigation into that body part over which so many people obsess yet never glimpse without assistance from a mirror, smartphone or partner.

Heather Radke’s winning, cheeky and illuminating “Butts: A Backstory” arrives with a voluptuous peach garnishing the cover. Filtered through a feminist lens, “Butts” is a hybrid memoir and investigation into women’s rears — and folks with an aptitude for drag. Though curious and wide-ranging in her investigation, Radke chose to leave some behinds behind. Her interest lies in glutei maximi that tend toward maximal. This book has got back, as Sir Mix-a-Lot might say. (The song, which Radke describes as “deploying a warm, goofy jollity,” naturally earns its own chapter.)

