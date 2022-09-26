Jenny Willoughby, sustainability manager of the City of Frederick, will lead a 3-mile hike from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 1.
While you walk, learn about how the Frederick Office of Sustainability is working to protect our drinking water and manage the forest, plus Willoughby will identify plants along the way and share her extensive knowledge of the Frederick Municipal Forest. She will talk about the active forest management, its history, and the flora and fauna of the area.
