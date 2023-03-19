James and his new friends roll their peach into the ocean and embark on a fantastic voyage that crosses paths with seagulls and sharks and lands them on top of the Empire State Building. Instead of chopping down the tree like his conniving aunties ask, James discovers a magic potion that makes an old peach grow to an enormous size. Climbing inside, James meets a group of outrageous oversized insects who’ve made the peach their home. James and his newfound friends decide it’s time to leave his aunties behind in search of an incredible journey and a new life.
In partnership with Rockville Musical Theatre, Gaithersburg Arts on the Green presents “James and the Giant Peach,” a musical based on the book by Roald Dahl with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and book by Timothy Allen McDonald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.