Latshaw Productions presents one of the greatest singer songwriters of all time, Gordon Lightfoot: The Legend in Concert at the Weinberg Center for the Arts at 7 p.m. Aug. 7.
Tickets start at $49 and go on sale to Weinberg Center members at 10 a.m. July 2 and to the public at 10 a.m. July 6. Tickets can be purchased online at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St.
After 50 active years of hit song making and international album sales well into the multi-millions, it's safe to say that esteemed singer-songwriter and musician Gordon Lightfoot resides with some very exclusive company atop the list of all-time greats. His song catalog is incredibly vast and includes such immortals as “Early Morning Rain” and “If You Could Read My Mind.”
Lightfoot is heading across the country this fall to celebrate two huge releases: his first full-length album in 14 years and the nation-wide release of the documentary film “Gordon Lightfoot: If You Could Read My Mind.” The concert tour will feature his well-known hits as well as some deep album cuts for the die-hard fanatics. All of which are woven together with some of Lightfoot’s own behind the scenes stories and personal anecdotes about his historic 50-plus-year musical career.
