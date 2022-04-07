Delaware-based three-piece outfit Grace Vonderkuhn will be rocking out on the Frederick Arts Council Art Center’s stage as part of the FAC After Hours series this week.
The band’s dynamic sound is sure to captivate when they perform on April 8 as part of FAC’s weekend-long mini-festival, which runs April 7-10.
Drawing plenty of inspiration from the heydays of college radio alternative music, the trio Grace Vonderkuhn is fronted by Grace Koon, who spoke with us ahead of the band’s performance.
Koon said she’s excited to come back to Frederick.
“We love Frederick. We’ve played there a few times,” she said during a phone call last week. “I was really excited when [the promoter] asked us to come back. ... We’re really excited to be playing a new stage. One of the reasons I like playing music and being in a band is just going to different places and playing on different stages. It’s just fun. It’s like a new experience.”
Grace Vonderkuhn formed about six years ago in Northern Delaware, Koon said, and the band brings together a wide variety of sounds.
“I’d describe it as kind of garage rock, post-punk, psychedelic,” she said.
According to Koon, some of the band’s biggest influences come from seminal alternative acts like Pixies, Buzzcocks and XTC, bands all known for their dynamic sound and for bringing raw, punk aggression to standard pop hooks.
Koon especially cited Pixies as an influence, who have long been heralded by music writers as pioneering a “loud-quiet-loud” approach to songwriting.
“The loud-quiet-loud thing has been something I specifically try to institute, because it’s dynamic that way,” she said. “And it holds people’s attention, I think in a kind of different way.”
According to Koon, the band will be playing plenty of material from their newest record, “Pleasure Pain,” released last August through Sheer Luck Records. Koon said, much like the “loud-quiet-loud” writing technique, “Pleasure Pain” explores themes of duality, as its title implies.
“I think when I was thinking about the album title, it’s kind of like the duality of life and how you can’t have one without the other ... pleasure and pain,” she said.
Fans of the band won’t want to miss the show, since Koon also said the band will play new songs that have yet to be recorded.
Grace Vonderkuhn will be joined on Friday by Baltimore-based Dosser, who will be bringing their unique blend of shoegaze and grunge, along with experimental act Alien Subculture.
Tickets for Friday’s performance, along with the other days in the FAC After Hours series, are free, but it’s recommended concert-goers register for the tickets in advance. For information on how to do that, go to frederickartscouncil.org.
