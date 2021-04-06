Grammy Award winner Sharon Isbin will perform with the Maryland Symphony Orchestra, with Elizabeth Schulze conducting, at 3 p.m. April 11 at the Maryland Theatre Performing Arts Center. The concert will be live-streamed on the symphony’s “MSO Live! Virtual Concert Hall” streaming platform at watch.marylandsymphony.org. Cost is $29 per household.
Isbin performed at Ground Zero for the first internationally televised 9/11 memorial, in concert at the White House by invitation of President Obama, and as the only classical artist in the 2010 Grammy Awards. She has been profiled in periodicals from People to Elle, in The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times, as well as on the cover of over 45 magazines. She was the first classical guitarist to receive a Grammy in 28 years.
In September 2018, the MSO collaborated with Isbin to record Chris Brubeck’s “Affinity: Concerto for Guitar & Orchestra” at Strathmore Music Center.
The Maryland Symphony Orchestra continues to adjust its programs and schedule with the safety of the audience and musicians in mind. For the April performance, a limited, invitation-only audience will be invited to attend while the concert is streamed. The repertoire has been revised for a smaller ensemble and now includes Ancient Airs and Dances Suite No. 3 by Respighi, Guitar Concerto in D by Vivaldi, Quintet No. 4 in D major by Boccherini and Tango by Italian-born and Brooklyn-based composer Paola Prestini.’’
Learn more at www.marylandsymphony.org.
