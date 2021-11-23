Chanticleer is known around the world for its seamless blend of 12 male voices and its original music interpretations. This holiday season the vocal ensemble brings “A Chanticleer Christmas” to the Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick on Dec. 1.
The Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble Chanticleer has been hailed as the world’s reigning male chorus and is known around the world as an orchestra of voices for its wide-ranging repertoire and dazzling virtuosity. Founded in San Francisco in 1978 by singer and musicologist Louis Botto, Chanticleer quickly took its place as one of the most prolific recording and touring ensembles in the world, selling over 1 million recordings and performing thousands of live concerts to audiences around the world.
Chanticleer’s repertoire is rooted in the renaissance and has continued to expand to include a wide range of classical, gospel, jazz and popular music, and they have a deep commitment to the commissioning of new compositions and arrangements.
“A Chanticleer Christmas” cleaves to founder Louis Botto’s original vision to offer joy and transcendence through beautifully sung music of all centuries, from classical to carols.
The show starts at 8 p.m. Dec. 1. Tickets start at $28 and may be purchased online at weinbergcenter.org, by calling the box office at 301-600-2828, or in person at 20 W. Patrick St., Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.