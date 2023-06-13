The Sunderman Conservatory of Music at Gettysburg College welcomes eight-time Grammy Award-winning bassist, composer and bandleader Christian McBride to perform at Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater on June 22.
Whether performing jazz, R&B, pop rock, hip-hop, neo-soul or classical, McBride is a luminary to audiences worldwide.
The free public performance starts at 7:30 p.m., and reservations are required.
Named DownBeat Magazine’s Bassist, Producer, and Jazz Artist of 2022, McBride is the artistic director of the historic Newport Jazz Festival, New Jersey Performing Arts Center and the TD James Moody Jazz Festival, and the National Jazz Museum in Harlem. McBride is also a respected educator and advocate as the artistic director of Jazz House KiDS and the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Summer Sessions. In addition to consistent touring, McBride hosts NPR’s “Jazz Night in America” and “The Lowdown: Conversations with Christian” on SiriusXM.
McBride will also be the featured guest artist of the Gettysburg Jazz Camp at Gettysburg College from June 20 to 23. The camp is open to instrumental and vocal students entering grades 7 through 12 and will include a masterclass with McBride as well as a variety of classes and activities with Gettysburg faculty and guest artists. Learn more at gettysburg.edu/summercamps or by calling 609-771-6815.
Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College’s Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before the performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street.
(0) comments
