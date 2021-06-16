The Great Frederick Fair announced its 2021 entertainment lineup for September.
TobyMac (Christian) — Sept. 17
Rodney Atkins and Shenandoah (country) — Sept. 18
Marshall Tucker Band and The Outlaws (Southern rock) — Sept. 19
Tractor/truck pull — Sept. 20
Demolition Derby — Sept. 21 (cars) and Sept. 22 (trucks and vans)
ZZ Top — Sept. 23
Whiskey Myers and The Steel Woods (Southern rock and country) — Sept. 24
Jon Pardi and Drew Parker (country) — Sept. 25
Tickets are available now for TobyMac, the tractor/truck pull, and Jon Pardi and Drew Parker events. Tickets will be available beginning July 8 for remaining events. All tickets are nonrefundable. Ages 2 and under do not require a purchased ticket (must be able to sit on lap).
The Great Frederick Fair takes place at the Frederick Fairgrounds, 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Box office hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. during fair week, Sept. 17 to 25. Call 301-663-5895, or go to thegreatfrederickfair.com for more information.
