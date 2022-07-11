The Great Frederick Fair issued an apology on social media Sunday for a festival at the Frederick Fairgrounds that caused a “disturbance.”
The Fairgrounds hosted a festival celebrating African cuisine, music and culture called DMV Party in the Park on Sunday.
“[The] event ended up being larger and louder than it was supposed to be and caused disruption in the city,” the apology on Facebook read.
The apology was a proactive step to dispel rumors about police presence the disturbance brought, Karen Nicklas, general manager of the Frederick Fairgrounds, wrote in an email.
Nicklas wrote that the promoter sold over 2,000 tickets. Because the festival did not have a large event city permit — which allows for a maximum of 2,000 people — it had to stop admitting people to comply with city regulations, leaving some people outside the event.
This caused disorderly conduct, she wrote.
According to Frederick Police Department spokesman Allen Etzler, city police responded to several noise complaints throughout the day, and a larger disturbance toward the end of the day.
“We responded to a larger scale disturbance at approximately 8:30 with angry patrons who could not get into the concert that was going on despite having tickets,” he wrote.
The event was shut down around 8:50 p.m., Nicklas wrote.
Starbuzz Media LLC, the organizers of DMV Party in the Park, also issued an apology on Facebook Monday for the abrupt end of its festival, citing security concerns.
“The safety of our cherished patrons have always been a priority ...,” David Appiah, general manager of Starbuzz Media, wrote.
“We would also like to assure all our patrons, partners and stakeholders that we have since resolved all issues and continue to cooperate with the authorities to ensure such occurrence does not happen in the future,” Appiah wrote.
