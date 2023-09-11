More than 230,000 visitors attend the nine-day Great Frederick Fair each year for family entertainment, live music on the Grandstand stage, motorsport events, amusement rides, contests and visits with the local agricultural community.
“There is nothing like the Great Frederick Fair. We get to bring people together and help them create memories that will last for generations,” said Nancy F. Keller, president of The Great Frederick Fair board of directors.
The Great Frederick Fair was established in 1822 for educational, scientific, farming and horticultural purposes. It is the oldest agricultural event in Frederick County.
This year’s event runs Sept. 15 to 23 at the Frederick Fairgrounds, located at 797 E. Patrick St. in Frederick. General admission tickets are available at thegreatfrederickfair.com for $8 or at the gate for $10. Kids 10 and under are admitted free. Concert tickets are also available online.
“There is truly something for everyone — animals, food, rides, exhibits, games, concerts, entertainment, shopping and more,” said fair general manager Karen Nicklas. “Each year, we try to go bigger and better with the entertainment while still creating a slate of artists that provide some variety with different decades and genres.”
GRANDSTAND PERFORMANCES
• Gin Blossoms, Sugar Ray, with guests Tonic & Fastball — 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15
• Zach Williams with Brennley Brown — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16
• Elle King with guests Red Clay Strays — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21
• Tracy Byrd and Jo Dee Messina — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22
• Walker Hayes with Chase McDaniel — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23
MOTORSPORTS
• Dirt Drag — 7 p.m. Sept. 17
• Tractor/Truck Pull — 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18
• Demolition Derby: Cars — 7 p.m. Sept. 19
• Demolition Derby: Trucks, Vans, and Figure 8 — 7 p.m. Sept. 20
TICKET DEALS
• Jack Pass — Includes 1 Gate Admission + 1 Ride All Day Wristband. Valid for any single day. Must be purchased before 5 p.m. on the first Friday, Sept 15.
• Lunch Bunch — Free gate admission to buy lunch at the fair — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 to 21
• Senior Citizen Days — Adults age 65 and up receive free gate admission from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18 to 20
• Military Day —Free gate admission with military ID from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 20
• Fair Day — Kids 18 and under receive free gate admission from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.