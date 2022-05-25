The Great Frederick Fair returns in September, with a diverse lineup taking the stage, from contemporary Christian to country to classic rock, plus motorsports and adult comedy.
The GFF will run from Sept. 16 to 24 at the Frederick Fairgrounds. Tickets will go on sale at 8 a.m. May 27 at thegreatfrederickfair.com. Box office hours begin May 31 and will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Building 2 at the fairgrounds, or call 301-695-3928.
160TH GFF SCHEDULE
Sept. 16 — Chris Tomlin with special guest Jon Reddick
Sept. 17 — Clay Walker with special guest Kylie Frey
Sept. 18 — This female rocker will be announced on July 13 with tickets going on sale July 15.
Sept. 19 — The Lucas Oil, East Coast National Truck and Tractor Pull
Sept. 20 — Demolition Derby: Cars
Sept. 21 — Demolition Derby: Trucks, Vans & Figure 8
Sept. 22 — The ‘I Love the 90’s Tour’ with Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Coolio, Rob Base, Montell Jordan and Young MC
Sept. 23 — Brent Cobb with special guest Elizabeth Cook
Sept. 24 — Ron White
