Claire Lacey sits with Monty, a Haflinger, during 159th Great Frederick Fair in September 2021.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

The Great Frederick Fair returns in September, with a diverse lineup taking the stage, from contemporary Christian to country to classic rock, plus motorsports and adult comedy.

The GFF will run from Sept. 16 to 24 at the Frederick Fairgrounds. Tickets will go on sale at 8 a.m. May 27 at thegreatfrederickfair.com. Box office hours begin May 31 and will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Building 2 at the fairgrounds, or call 301-695-3928.

160TH GFF SCHEDULE

Sept. 16 — Chris Tomlin with special guest Jon Reddick

Sept. 17 — Clay Walker with special guest Kylie Frey

Sept. 18 — This female rocker will be announced on July 13 with tickets going on sale July 15.

Sept. 19 — The Lucas Oil, East Coast National Truck and Tractor Pull

Sept. 20 — Demolition Derby: Cars

Sept. 21 — Demolition Derby: Trucks, Vans & Figure 8

Sept. 22 — The ‘I Love the 90’s Tour’ with Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Coolio, Rob Base, Montell Jordan and Young MC

Sept. 23 — Brent Cobb with special guest Elizabeth Cook

Sept. 24 — Ron White

