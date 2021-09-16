It’s fair week!
The Great Frederick Fair opens Sept. 17 at the Frederick Fairgrounds and runs through Sept. 25, offering an array of fair food vendors, rides and games, farm animals and exhibits, contests and shows, auctions and livestock sales, a kids zone and kiddie rides, beer gardens and wineries, tractor pulls and horse pulls, a demolition derby, live music and events throughout the week.
Featured performers:
TobyMac (Christian) — Sept. 17
Rodney Atkins and Shenandoah (country) — Sept. 18
Marshall Tucker Band and The Outlaws (Southern rock) — Sept. 19
Tractor/truck pull — Sept. 20
Demolition Derby — Sept. 21 (cars) and Sept. 22 (trucks and vans)
ZZ Top — Sept. 23
Whiskey Myers and The Steel Woods (Southern rock and country) — Sept. 24
Jon Pardi and Drew Parker (country) — Sept. 25
Fair admission is $5 from 4 to 10 p.m. Sept. 17, $10 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 18 to 25 for ages 11 and up. Children 10 and under are admitted free of charge. Admission is free during fair food lunch hour from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday (parking not included). See thegreatfrederickfair.com for additional special offers throughout the week or to purchase concert tickets.
Paid parking ($5 and $10 lots) is offered onsite.
The Great Frederick Fair takes place at the Frederick Fairgrounds, 797 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Box office hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. during fair week, Sept. 17 to 25. Call 301-663-5895, or go to thegreatfred erickfair.com for more information.
