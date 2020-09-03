A weeklong scavenger hunt in Frederick will begin Saturday, involving local businesses and sites.
The Great Frederick Scavenger Hunt, organized by the group Celebrate Frederick, will officially start at noon on Saturday, and continue through 6 p.m. on Sept. 12.
More than 100 clues will take teams to various businesses and public places around the city, where they will have to solve a riddle to earn points.
Groups should include six people or less, with masks required to enter a business or when maintaining a social distance of six feet is not possible.
Participation is free, and teams can pre-register at www.surelockedin.com/, or in person at Surelocked In Escape Games, 5 N. Market St. in Frederick.
