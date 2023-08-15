The Greater Washington Midsummer Concert will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Baker Park Bandshell. The concert will include singing, dancing, instrumentals, Peking opera, martial arts, gongs and drums, and more, featuring Chinese artists. The event is hosted by the Hebei, Anhui Friendship, Hunan and Tianjin associations.
Greater Washington Midsummer Concert
Lauren LaRocca
Features Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Featured events
- –
Learn about the various species of turtle that live in Maryland and what makes each one uniq…
- –
Help us clean up and maintain our trails! Please bring work gloves, all other tools provided…
- –
More than 65 Lions and Leo Clubs serving Allegany, Garrett, Washington, Frederick and Carro…
- –
Features 12 of the designer's fashions. McCardell, a Frederick native, was a designer who re…
- –
Ever wondered what kind of birds are flying around? Or who’s making that noise in the woods?…
- –
Journey through Frederick’s gruesome and bloody past. Nearly 300 years of war, executions an…
We welcome community submissions to our calendar. Post your events in the full calendar, under "Calendar & events" above.
Learn about the various species of turtle that live in Maryland and what makes each one uniq…
Help us clean up and maintain our trails! Please bring work gloves, all other tools provided…
More than 65 Lions and Leo Clubs serving Allegany, Garrett, Washington, Frederick and Carro…
Features 12 of the designer's fashions. McCardell, a Frederick native, was a designer who re…
Ever wondered what kind of birds are flying around? Or who’s making that noise in the woods?…
Journey through Frederick’s gruesome and bloody past. Nearly 300 years of war, executions an…
Every Saturday through Oct. 7. Home-made, home-grown. One of the largest farmers markets in …
Invasive plant species disrupt ecosystems, invade forests, and prevent native plants from gr…
8-acre sunflower field with thousands of sunflowers in bloom, 35 varieties. Lots of activiti…
Features 12 of the designer's fashions. McCardell, a Frederick native, was a designer who re…
Search the site
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.