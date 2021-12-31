Beginning in January, the Gaithersburg Community Museum will host Green Cocktails: Sustainability is Easier than You Think, a virtual series that explores the concept of sustainability, how it impacts us, and the simple steps we can take to help the world.
The “cocktail” part of the program derives from the pairings with local breweries, distilleries and meaderies. Cocktail recipes and sustainable business practices are shared as part of the discussion.
Green Cocktails 2022 streams free on the Community Museum Facebook Page and YouTube. Discussions are appropriate for ages 14 and older.
Follow the Gaithersburg Community Museum on Facebook @GaithersburgCommunityMuseum and on Instagram at @GburgCommunityMuseum. For more information, visit gaithersburgmd.gov or call 301-258-6160.
Energy Jeopardy7 to 8 p.m. Jan. 14
Participants will learn tips on how to conserve energy in their homes and more and get a chance to win prizes.
Cocktail Partner: Cosmos Roastery
What to Do About Invasive Species?7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 11
What are invasive species, how can you tell them apart from native insects, and what do you do when you find them?
Cocktail Partner: Clear Skies Meadery
Local Government Acts on Climate7 to 8 p.m. March 11
Montgomery County has ambitious greenhouse gas reduction goals. Learn about the County’s recently released Climate Action Plan.
Cocktail Partner: True Respite Brewing Company
